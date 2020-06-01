13 News to air special 1-hour newscast at 4:30 p.m. Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- After a busy weekend of rallies, marches and protests across the area, 13 News will be dedicating an extra half-hour to its coverage Monday evening.

13 News at 5 will begin 30 minutes earlier to provide viewers with in-depth, comprehensive coverage of the events that took place across Rockford and other communities in our region.

The hour-long newscast will take a deep dive into the issues and provide candid, emotional reaction from those who attended the rallies and protests.

We will also sit down for two long-form interviews with local leaders in the black community as they react to what took place and how they see the community moving forward.

13 WREX will be moving Monday's new episode of Jeopardy!, which usually airs at 4:30 p.m., to 4 p.m., so you can still see it.