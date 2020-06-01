12th resident at Symphony Northwoods facility dies from COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting another death related to the coronavirus.

Health officials say another resident at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility in Belvidere has died from COVID-19.

This is the 12th resident to die at the nursing home, according to the health department.

Authorities say 12 of the county's 18 coronavirus-related deaths were residents at the facility.

The health department also reported 3 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 469.

Health officials say 259 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Below you can see a chart of the age range of coronavirus cases and deaths in Boone County.