Winnebago County confirms 46 new cases of coronavirus

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced where the county stands regarding COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Health officials say the county now has 46 new cases of the virus Sunday, bringing its total of positive cases to 2,242. The county has had 18,351 negative coronavirus test results.

The county did not report any new deaths on Sunday which leaves the death toll at 59. Around 66% of those deaths come from congregate settings.

The number of recoveries in the county remains at 706.

Below is a list of places the Winnebago County Health Department has identified as locations of concern in the county.