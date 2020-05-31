Warming up into the new week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A surface high-pressure system keeps the weather calm overnight. However, the weather pattern will change to start tomorrow. Warmer temperatures and better chances for showers appear in the forecast for the upcoming week.

Sunday Night's Shift

Tonight's high pressure keeps the mild weather around a little longer. Skies will stay clear and temperatures will stay mild and take us back to what mid-spring should have felt like. However, we will see a shift in the weather pattern tonight. Surface winds will shift toward us out of the south. This would drive in a bit more cloud cover and keep temperatures from falling too far. Lows are in the lower '50s are expected.

Monday will be the day we truly start to notice the biggest chances. An upper level ridge will drive in a much warmer and humid air mass. Highs for Monday will make the quick jump to the upper 70's and possible lower 80's. Secondly, due to increased moisture, a good amount of cloud cover can be expected for tomorrow. We cannot forget to mention a few showers could be possible with our cloud cover. However, do not expect a washout for the region.

Hot! Hot & Rainy Mid Week

Starting Tuesday, the '70s are exiting the forecast. Highs for the remainder of the week will stay at 80 plus. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day with temperatures reaching into the lower 90's for areas in the Stateline. Mixing temperatures that hot with dew points in the '60s will only make heat indices reach close to triple digits. Temperatures will fall back down toward the '80s by Wednesday in the wake of a cold front.

Moreover, a round of showers and storms will return Tuesday night with our front. Showers and storms continue into Wednesday. More chances for showers and storms linger into the Stateline for the remainder of the week.