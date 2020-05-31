Target, CVS temporarily close stores due to protest dangers

(AP) -- Target and CVS are temporarily closing locations after some were damaged during weekend protests over the death of George Floyd.

Target says it's closing 105 stores in 10 states, including in Illinois and also 46 stores in California and 33 in Minnesota, where the protests over Floyd's death began.

CVS, which is headquartered in Rhode Island, has closed stores in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Neither company said how they chose which stores to shutter or how long they will be closed.

Target says its employees will be paid for up to 14 days. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck down for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air.