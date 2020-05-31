Rockford Police: Reports of looting, stores closing early

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police Department is alerting the public of reports of looting and stores closing early out of precaution on Sunday.

Police say they have received multiple reports of looting in northern Illinois.

Officers say all residents and business owners should take precautions and report any suspicious activity or crimes to police.

PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGE: We have received multiple reports of looting in the Chicagoland and northern Illinois area. Several Rockford area businesses have already closed early as a precaution. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 31, 2020

"Law Enforcement officers will continue to work to maintain order in our City and provide safety for our residents," police said.

Officials also said several Rockford-area businesses decided to close early ahead of any possible dangerous situations.

This announcement comes just hours after police said multiple people were arrested for their involvement in violent protests Saturday night in Rockford.

Chief Dan O'Shea said there will be stepped up patrols in the area Sunday night.