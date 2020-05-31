Protesters clash with police in New York as anger and unrest spreads nationwide

Courtesy: NBC

NEW YORK (NBC) -- In New York City, protesters leapt onto police vehicles in Manhattan parks and marched down main Brooklyn thoroughfares on Saturday evening, as demonstrations around the country over the death of George Floyd entered another night.

The protesters spanned several city blocks as they marched down Flatbush Avenue in central Brooklyn, chanting, “No justice, no peace” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Similar chants were heard on the streets of Las Vegas and Los Angeles, as mayors of major cities issued curfews on Saturday evening and pleaded with residents to stay home.

Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver and Cleveland were among the cities that enacted curfews. California, along with 11 other states and Washington, D.C., had activated National Guard troops in response to protests.

George Floyd’s death in police custody has sparked more than 100 protests, rallies and vigils across the country this weekend.

Near Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn, protesters blocked an NYPD vehicle, which then accelerated into the crowd; one person jumped on the hood. After law enforcement officials saw viral video of the incident, some tried to explain by saying the officers decided to push the barrier into the crowd instead of confronting the protesters outside the car.

"It's inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten officers," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday night. "The video was upsetting and I wish the officers hadn't done that but they had to get out of that situation."

Unrest also edged into violence around Manhattan's Union Square, according to several videos broadcast on television or posted on social media. A large vehicle was shown to be ablaze outside the Regal Cinemas movie theaters a few blocks from the park and later several people appeared to jump on top of a police vehicle with smashed windows.

The New York City Police Department arrested more than 100 people as of Saturday evening, a senior police official said, adding that 15 police vehicles were burned in Manhattan and in Brooklyn. Two Brooklyn residents and one Greene County, New York, resident were charged with attempting to use flammable bottles, known as Molotov cocktails, to damage NYPD vehicles, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

After midnight near the Brooklyn Academy of Music, near the downtown section of the borough, protesters threw glass at police, who responded with tear gas and some arrests.

Earlier in the evening, hundreds of people held up their fists outside the Barclays Center while staring down the NYPD officers who stood in front of a subway station entrance. Protesters participated in a moment of silence for Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground for more than eight minutes.

Nella Mueier, a black Brooklyn resident, said she joined the protests for the first time on Saturday.

She held a sign that said, “Good cops speak up” and said she came out because too many black men and women had been killed by police.

“I know there have to be some good ones out here but they should be out here with us protesting against what we’re seeing,” she said of the police officers guarding the subway station. “We need them to keep our communities safe, but we don’t feel safe because they don’t see us as human beings.”

She continued, “A lot of people are out here for different reasons. There’s a lot of anger and frustration. There’s a lot of people wanting to stand in solidarity.”

Earlier in the day, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said police in New York City had already been the target of some violence, some of which involved bricks. Shea cautioned that they were still sorting out the addresses of those who had acted violently, but “at least 20 percent are from out of town,” he said.

“It's probably higher, maybe much higher,” Shea said, adding that he suspected some of those taken into custody might have given false Brooklyn addresses.