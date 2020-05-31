Pritzker activates Illinois national guard to assist in Chicago surrounding protests

CHICAGO (WREX) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Sunday the activation of the national guard surrounding protests after the death of George Floyd.

Pritzker said 375 national guardsmen will be sent to assist the Chicago Police Department in protecting the city and its residents.

Pritzker said the guards will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protesters.

“This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism," said Pritzker. "To those peacefully expressing the pain, fear, and rage of this moment, I hear you. Your voices matter. We must address the profound injustices in our society and bring about real and meaningful change.”

The activation of the national guard comes after a request by the City of Chicago.