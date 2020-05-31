Peaceful protesters and violent instigators defy curfews after George Floyd’s death

A fire burns outside the Metro Courthouse in Nashville on Saturday.

(CNN) -- Several cities across the US resembled war zones as crowds defied curfews to protest the death of George Floyd, who spent his last moments pinned under an officer's knee on his neck, begging for his life.

Shouting through masks worn to protect themselves from the coronavirus, thousands poured onto streets Saturday night and into Sunday, decrying the death of another unarmed black man in police custody.

Some were peaceful, denouncing the violence caused by instigators who hijacked civil protests and overshadowed their calls for justice.

Some launched fireworks and threw bottles at officers. Others torched buildings, burned police cars and looted stores.

Police responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and arrests. Some states called in National Guard soldiers by the hundreds to respond to the unrest.

An officer shoots rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and bottles in Miami. (CNN)

Mayors from at least 25 cities had issued curfews for Saturday night to try to prevent violence, but some curfews were ignored.

And a familiar chant echoed across the US during a fifth day of protests: "No justice, no peace."

In Minneapolis, where Floyd died, a black protester told CNN he was rallying for his basic human rights.

"I want to be able to go in a white neighborhood and feel safe. I want to be able, when a cop is driving behind me, I don't have to clench, and be safe," he said.

"I want to be able to just be free and not have to think about every step I take."

In Minneapolis, where Floyd died Monday evening, demonstrators were tear gassed by police as they tried marching across a bridge from Minneapolis to St. Paul. The National Guard announced it was sending a total of 10,800 members to respond to the protests.

In Nashville, where a 10 p.m. curfew was set and Mayor John Cooper declared a state of civil emergency, officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd that turned violent. Protestors set Nashville's historic courthouse on fire, according to police, and several businesses were damaged.

At least 13 states and the District of Columbia have activated the National Guard to respond to the unrest, a defense official told CNN.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti asked all residents "to take a deep breath and to step back for a moment to allow our firefighters to put out the flames, to allow our peace officers to reestablish some order," he said, according to CNN affiliate KTLA.

In Atlanta, which saw widespread destruction, looting and large blazes Friday night, Gov. Brian Kemp authorized at least 3,000 National Guard troops ahead of protests expected Sunday.