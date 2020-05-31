Peaceful protest in Janesville honoring George Floyd

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- People gathered along Milton Avenue Sunday in Janesville to protest for the life and justice of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week.

The protest in Janesville stayed peaceful and was put on by the Rock Valley Fellowship of Reconciliation.

"I was not nervous about it at all until yesterday when I saw Madison and Rockford, and this is not our point at all," said Kathy Holcombe with Rock Valley Fellowship. "We are not really anti-every cop in the world, we just want justice."

Roughly 100 people showed up for the protest. Many holding signs that read "I can't breathe," and "no justice, no peace."

"There are protesters and there are violent criminals who are there to loot and cause trouble the second you cross the line and become one of the second group, you are no longer welcome," said Seth Dmeyers. A protester from Janesville in reference to the vandalism and looting he saw happen in Madison Saturday night.

Janesville native Tracy Douglas was protesting with her family of six. Spreading their message and honoring the life of George Floyd.

"It's an important family value that we demand justice for everybody and love for everybody too, that we show that we care," said Douglas.

The Janesville police told 27 News that they fully supported the peaceful protest in Janesville.