O’Shea: Out of town residents sparked chaos during rally

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Tom McNamara and Chief Dan O'Shea are holding a news conference to address last night's violent and chaotic protests in Rockford. Posted by WREX-TV on Sunday, 31 May 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says Saturday night's protests was turned violent by out of town residents.



Chief O'Shea said roughly 10-15 people were arrested Saturday night, some for throwing rocks and others for looting. O'Shea says looting and businesses being vandalized happened until 3-4 a.m. Sunday. The chief says the department will have a confirmed number of arrests and looted businesses in the coming days.



Chief O'Shea gave credit to the initial protesters, saying it was peaceful and ran an engaging protest.



The protest was supposed to end at 6 p.m. Chief O'Shea says people started leaving the protest, which ended at RPD District 1, around 6:15 p.m. O'Shea says that's when things started to turn violent with some people throwing rocks and water bottles at the windows of the police station, destroying signage out in the yard, and shouting expletives directed at police.



By about 11 p.m. Saturday, the protests had ended after Rockford Police fired tear gas in to a crowd of hundreds of people.

As tensions rose, Rockford Police deployed a SWAT unit in an effort to keep protesters at bay. Bean bag weapons were used, and toward the end of the night tear gas was deployed.

Chief O'Shea says there will be added patrols for Sunday night.