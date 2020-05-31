Massive protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The mayor of Atlanta has a message for demonstrators: "If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week."

Government leaders in the U.S. are warning that the massive protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis could fuel a new surge in coronavirus cases.

In London, thousands joined an anti-racism protest Sunday over Floyd's death a day after hundreds attended a similar event in Berlin.

Health experts fear that civil unrest in the United States could increase increase coronavirus infections and deaths in the country that already leads the world in both categories.