Illinois vehicle emissions testing resumes June 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Vehicle emissions testing, on hold because of stay-at-home orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic, will resume Monday in Illinois, state officials said.

The Environmental Protection Agency said that with a new phase of the state's recovery plan in place, all emissions testing stations will be open except for those in Waukegan and Markham.

Those two sites have become COVID-19 testing drive-through sites. Safety precautions are in place.

To reduce traffic volume and wait times, EPA said that motorists with vehicle registration expiration dates of March or earlier should visit a station during June. Those with later expiration dates should wait.