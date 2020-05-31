‘Everyone was in tears:’ State Street business owners start to clean-up after protests

MADISON (WKOW) -- Clean-up begins in Madison after protests over the death of a man in Minneapolis in police custody turned destructive.

The Madison Police Department said approximately 75 businesses on State Street were damaged starting Saturday evening and wrapping up Sunday. Some were looted.

People who live nearby were sad to see the destruction left behind.

"Most of these businesses have a good, close relationship with a lot of the college students and community here," said Devon Burck.

He said many of the business owners came to check on their shops.

"After things sort of calmed down a lot of the businesses owners were out here and they were in tears," he said. "Everyone was in tears."

Clean-up started early Sunday morning, with business owners, the city and volunteers pitching in.

"Let's rebuild this city," said Darnell Pope.

He and his friend Tate Grow arrived on State Street pretty early, jumping in wherever they thought they could be most useful.

"I can obviously understand where the anger comes from," said Grow. "I think for me, personally, I don't like to see my city get destroyed."

One clean up effort was organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Michael Johnson said thousands of people signed up to help.

There is also a GoFund Me account set up for the businesses that have been impacted.