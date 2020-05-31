Clean up begins after protests in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police and members of the community have started to clean up after George Floyd protests in Rockford turned violent.



Rockford police officers, along with West Gateway Coalition and Mayor Tom McNamara, were out cleaning up the aftermath of violent protests at the Rockford Police District 1 headquarters building on W. State St.

A huge thank you to the West Gateway Coalition for coming out this morning, along with the Mayor, to help us clean up some of the District 1 property destruction from last night. Posted by Rockford Illinois Police Department on Sunday, May 31, 2020

By about 11 p.m. Saturday, the protests had ended after Rockford Police fired tear gas in to a crowd of hundreds of people.

Thousands of people gathered peacefully Saturday afternoon to rally for George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. The overwhelming majority of protesters were civil and peaceful.

However, protests did turn violent shortly after a march reached Rockford Police District 1 headquarters. Hundreds of people were there, with some throwing rocks and water bottles at the windows of the police station, destroying signage out in the yard, and shouting expletives directed at police.

Several people were taken in to custody on the night, and numerous scuffles with police were observed by 13 WREX reporters.

As tensions rose, Rockford Police deployed a SWAT unit in an effort to keep protesters at bay. Bean bag weapons were used, and toward the end of the night tear gas was deployed.

Shortly after that, crowds dispersed outside of the headquarters.



A press conference addressing the protests is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday. You can watch that press conference live on 13 WREX, on our Facebook page or live stream it on our website.