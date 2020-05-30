Two astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- With the weather outlook improving, two NASA astronauts have strapped into a SpaceX rocket ship for a history-making ride into orbit.
Saturday's flight would be the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private company, and NASA's first human spaceflight from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.
Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are bound for the International Space Station.
Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts took and from the space station.
