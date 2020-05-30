Two astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight

A SpaceX Falcon 9, prepare to lift off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., (CNN)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- With the weather outlook improving, two NASA astronauts have strapped into a SpaceX rocket ship for a history-making ride into orbit.

Saturday's flight would be the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private company, and NASA's first human spaceflight from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Safety first and foremost.



The #LaunchAmerica crew is arming the launch escape system, which gives the crew the ability to safely escape from the time of launch all the way to orbit. pic.twitter.com/Y56pn0KZ6a — NASA (@NASA) May 30, 2020

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are bound for the International Space Station.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts took and from the space station.

