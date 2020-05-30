Trump claims protesters in DC risked facing ‘vicious dogs’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired off a series of tweets belittling the protesters who massed outside the White House and scraped with officers in riot gear.

He also is claiming that many of the Secret Service agents were "just waiting for action" and ready to unleash "the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons, I have ever seen" if the protesters had crossed the White House's security fence.

The protesters who gathered late Friday were angered by Trump's response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In his Saturday tweets, Trump said the protesters were "professionally managed." He offered no evidence to back his assertion.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser lashed out at President Donald for his tweets criticizing her and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department after protests near the White House on Friday night.



Bowser called Trump's remark's "gross," saying the reference to attack dogs conjures up with the worst memories of the nation's fight against segregation.

She says, "I call upon our city and our nation to exercise restraint, great restraint even as the president tries to divide us. I feel like these comments are an attack on humanity, an attack on black America, and they make my city less safe."

Bowser say the MPD stood ready to coordinate with the Secret Service if the protests continue Saturday night.

She says people are desperate for change and "leaders who recognize this pain," instead of "the glorification of violence against American citizens. What used to be heard in dog whistles, we now hear from a bullhorn."