Sunny weather lasts all weekend long

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We continue our break from the daily rain showers and storms this weekend, but don't look for the sunshine to heat us back up to the 80's. Cool air overhead keeps the weather below that mark for a few more days.

Cooler weekend:

Like we saw yesterday, temperatures stay in the low 70's this weekend. Overall, conditions should remain comfortable. Look for a lot of sunshine and low humidity.

We'll keep the dry air around this weekend, so give your air conditioning a break if you want.

The weather remains cool and sunny all weekend.

The overnight hours remain brisk like last night, so you can leave the windows cracked if you like cool sleeping weather. Temperatures fall to the upper 40's the next few nights, with clear and dry weather.

Temperatures jumped to the 80's for the first time last weekend, and fall well below that this weekend.

This is a far cry from just a week ago. Last weekend featured our first 80 degree weather of the year. Instead, this weekend will be about 10 to 15 degrees colder.

Heat is back soon:

Summer weather returns early next week.

It won't be long before the usual summer heat, humidity, and storms are back. We'll see that transition right away next week.

Monday warms into the low 70's with a chance for scattered showers. The heat builds in after that. Tuesday returns to the middle 80's with higher humidity. We'll stay in the middle to low 80's until Friday, when the weather cools off slightly.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday, and heavy rain may be possible as well. The weather looks to remain quiet after that, so we might not see a ton of rain next week, or at least have time in between to dry out again.