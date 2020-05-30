St. Louis Police: Protester killed after being wedged between truck

Courtesy: KSDK

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate for three hours on Friday night, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks in a demonstration over the death of a black man in Minneapolis.

Protesters blocked I-44 for nearly three hours after taking to the streets Friday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

A protester who died had climbed between two trailers of a Fed Ex truck and the man was killed when it drove away, according to reports. Police say they were investigating.

The crowd dispersed after a few gunshots were fired. Police did not report any arrests.

Tensions between police and minority residents have lingered in the St. Louis area since the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

In Kansas City, Missouri, police used pepper spray on people marching through its Westport bar-and-entertainment district Friday night, The Kansas City Star reports.

Police say a window was broken and protesters appeared ready to use a police barricade to do more damage.