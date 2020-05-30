Six people displaced after house fire in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WREX) -- A house fire in Janesville caused thousands of dollars in damage late Friday night, according to the Janesville Fire Department.

Crews were called to the 1500 block of S. Willard Ave. just before midnight Friday for smoke and flames showing from a house.

When authorities arrived, they saw flames near the roof and rear of the one-story home.

Firefighters were able to contain the majority of the blaze to a bedroom.

Six people were displaced from the home. One person was treated on scene for a minor injury.

The cause of fire is unknown. Officials estimate nearly $80,000 in damage. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.