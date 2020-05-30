Rockford’s Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals – Game 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On May 30, 2019, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors stepped onto the court for game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Raptors had home court advantage, but the two-time defending champion Warriors were looking for a 4th title in 5 years. Rockford native Fred VanVleet showed no hesitation or fear of the big stage, scoring 15 points in his NBA Finals debut, helping the Raptors jump out to a 1-0 series lead with a 118-109 win. VanVleet shares his thought process at that time of the series.

"A lot of emotions," he said. "Just trying to keep it bottled up, so to speak. Just understanding that we had done all the work up until that point. Just go finish the job. That was one of the most hype games we've ever been in. Everybody was so excited playing against the Warriors, trying to take down the dynasty. We played a great game and once we won that game that's when we knew we had a real, real chance to win. Once we got that out of the way, it was kind of like take a deep breath and let's go get the rest."

Some of Fred's closest confidants shared their perspective after one game of the NBA Finals.

Joe Danforth (Fred's stepdad): "The best part was seeing all the celebrities that were at the game. That was the best part for me."

Susan Danforth (Fred's mom): "I walked by Barack Obama. That was the coolest moment ever."

Marquez Beeks (Fred's Marketing Director and longtime friend): "He never cracks under pressure. I think the more people that are at the game, the more people watching he performs better, honestly. He was built for that big crowd and that position. Playoff time and playoff Fred was going to ball anyways. I wouldn't say I expected anything less."

Darnell VanVleet (Fred's Business Manager and brother): "He's always had that drive and determination. One thing Fred has never done and I don't think will ever do is fold. I know that's one thing about my brother I respect about him the most. No matter what happens with him, where he's at in his life or what's going on, he doesn't fold."

One year ago the Raptors had a 1-0 series lead with two days off between games and no travel between. Game 2 of the series was June 2 last year.