ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police say they are investigating a shooting early Saturday afternoon.

The department tweeted around 1 p.m. that the incident is in the 1700 block of Kishwaukee Street after an aggravated battery situation with a firearm.

Police say a Rockford woman is in critical condition at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

