Rockford Police District 1 vandalized during George Floyd protests

ROCKFORD (WREX) — District 1 of the Rockford Police Department has been vandalized during a protest for George Floyd.

According to the 13 WREX crew on scene, signs have been damaged, rocks and water bottles have been thrown and windows to the District 1 building, located on W. State St., have been broken.

Shortly after protests turned violent, Rockford Police took Twitter themselves—asking people to "head home peacefully."

The police department acknowledged residents have a right to protest, saying:

We respect everyone’s rights to peaceful protests and free speech. We also ask all that organizers and participants observe all laws and ordinances put in place for such protests.

At least 1,000 people have gathered so far in Rockford on Saturday to hold a rally in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Rockford Police District 1 has been vandalized by several protesters, including ripping the RPD sign off and stomping on it. The majority of people have stayed calm, but the intensity is picking up.

Posted by WREX-TV on Saturday, May 30, 2020
