Rockford police asks protesters to ‘head home peacefully’

LIVE NOW. Tensions have boiled over at Rockford PD District 1. Police and protesters have scuffled on multiple occasions now. Numerous arrested. Posted by WREX-TV on Saturday, May 30, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is asking people end their protest and go home.



Rockford police sent out the following tweet at 8:46 p.m.:

We respect everyone’s rights to peaceful protests and free speech. We also ask all that organizers and participants observe all laws and ordinances put in place for such protests. We'd ask now that everyone head home peacefully.

We respect everyone’s rights to peaceful protests and free speech. We also ask all that organizers and participants observe all laws and ordinances put in place for such protests. We'd ask now that everyone head home peacefully. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 31, 2020

At least 1,000 people have gathered in Rockford on Saturday to hold a rally in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.



Just after 7:40 p.m., SWAT officers gathered at the Rockford Police Headquarters District 1 after protesters began to throw rocks at the building's windows and breaking them.

No word if any arrest have been made at this time.