Rock County man killed in suspected DUI crash



ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) -- A crash in Rock County left one man dead and another injured early Saturday morning.

Rock County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to a single-vehicle crash at E. Highway 14 and S. Scharine Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on S. Scharine Road when it passed a stop sign and hit an embankment on E. Highway 14.

The driver, a 43-year-old Milton man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville, but later died from his injuries.

The passenger, a 32-year-old Milton man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials have not released the name of the victim killed. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.



