Pentagon ready to send troops to Minneapolis if state asks

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon says Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hasn't asked the federal government to send troops to his state.

The Defense Department says it's ready to provide military help to authorities scrambling to contain unrest in Minneapolis, where the death of George Floyd has sparked the widespread protests.

But there's no intention to send federal troops, such as military police, unless they are request by Walz.

The Pentagon's chief spokesman, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, says that as a "prudent planning measure," several military units have been placed on higher alert and could deploy on four-hour notice.