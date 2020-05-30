National Guard called in to aid cities amid police clashes

Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) -- The unrest over the death of George Floyd continued across the country overnight with heated protests, riots and clashes with police.

Protesters burned businesses in Minneapolis. They smashed police cars and windows in Atlanta, broke into police headquarters in Portland, Oregon, and chanted curses at President Donald Trump outside the White House.

Thousands also demonstrated peacefully, demanding justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck.

As anger over Floyd's killing spread to to cities nationwide, local leaders increasingly said they could need help from National Guardsmen or even military police to contain the unrest.

Georgia's governor declared a state of emergency early Saturday to activate the state National Guard as violence flared in Atlanta.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also declared an emergency and ordered a nighttime curfew for the city.