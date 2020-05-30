In response to George Floyd killing, Rockford group shoots music video to educate, empower youth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group of more than 40 people gathered Saturday morning in front of the federal court house in Rockford to shoot a music video in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.



On Monday, video surfaced of the moments Floyd died, sparking outrage across the country, demonstrations from coast to coast, and a resounding message from the black community that their lives matter.



Brandon Gordon of B. Gordon Music is producing the music video in Rockford called "You Are Somebody."



While many demonstrations across the nation have turned violent, Gordan says he wants to share the message of peace and education after the death of Floyd.



The message of the group were certainly of frustration, but not anger. They say they want to be heard, and to educate people on violence against the black community at the hands of police. They say they want change.



A resounding theme of the music video surrounded Rockford's young black community.



"We are raising a generation that doesn't know what they are seeing," Gordon said.



In one poignant picture, a little girl no older than 2 is seen holding a sign that reads "I shall live and not die." Other younger boys were wearing masks that read "I can't breathe," which are the same words said by Floyd while a Minneapolis police officer held him restrained, with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes.



Gordon say she wants the young people to understand what they are fighting for.



