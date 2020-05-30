Illinois reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, 61 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois public health officials are reporting new coronavirus cases and deaths Saturday as the state is now in day 2 of reopening under its Restore Illinois plan in phase 3.

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,462 new cases of the virus. The total number of confirmed cases across the state is now up to 118,917.

The state also reported 61 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll up to 5,330.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 118,917 cases, including 5,330 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,343 specimens for a total of 877,105. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 23–May 29 is 7%

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.