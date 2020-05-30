Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests

Demonstrators climb atop a truck while blocking traffic on Interstate 880 in Oakland, California, on May 29.

OAKLAND (NBC) -- One security officer with the Federal Protective Service was killed, and another injured after shots rang out amid protests in Oakland amid protests over the death of George Floyd on Friday, authorities said.

"An individual inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security," FBI San Francisco said in a statement.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the shooting, which occurred at 9:45 p.m. at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building.

The shooting happened less than a half-mile from the Oakland Police headquarters where demonstrators gathered to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.