Crowds gather to rally in Rockford in response to George Floyd’s death

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At least 1,000 people have gathered so far in Rockford on Saturday to hold a rally in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.



13 WREX will update this article throughout the night with the latest from the scene and reaction from those participating.



4:41 p.m. Saturday:

More than 1,000 people gathered in Haskell Park on Saturday to rally in response to the death of George Floyd. The crowds are peaceful, with many of them reciting poems, songs and stories together.



“Do you see violence? No! This is a protest to end violence!” one speaker said in a powerful message to the crowd.



They say they are gathered to speak out against violence against black communities. They say they are thrilled with the number of people who have showed up to peacefully share that message.



“I freaking love Rockford right now,” this speaker said. He said the country is starting to wake up and that has inspired him to be here. “Everything we’re doing is strength.”



4:00 p.m. Saturday



About 300 people were at Haskell Park on Saturday evening. Speakers are taking turn sharing the microphone and welcoming the large crowds. Emotional stories are being shared.