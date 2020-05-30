Beloit man arrested, faces felony charges after hit-and-run

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) -- A Beloit man was caught and taken into custody after a hit-and-run Friday night.

Rock County Sheriff's Office was called to a two-vehicle crash at East State Highway 67 and South Stateline Road in Turtle Township around 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Police said it all started when Timothy Holmes, 27, of Beloit, was driving west on Highway 67 and rear-ended a car that was turning onto Stateline Road.

Both vehicles continued to travel west and stopped in a ditch. Authorities said that's when Holmes and two of his passengers got out the car and took off on foot.

A 44-year-old man from Sharon, Wisconsin was a passenger in the other vehicle rear-ended who suffered serious injuries and was taken to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

After about an hour, police found Holmes and his passengers and they were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Holmes was arrested on felony charges including hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, knowingly operating while revoked causing great bodily harm, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation.