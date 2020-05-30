Another chance for sunshine and cooler highs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another pleasant day is in store for the Stateline as surface high pressure hangs around the region. However, showers, thunderstorms, and rather warm highs are in store for the upcoming week.

Sunday is Quiet, Cool, and Spring-like

High pressure systems are usually the best out of the two weather makers because it typically brings us pleasant weather. For instance, Saturday's highs in the middle 70's, light winds, and partially cloudy skies were all able to remain due to a high pressure system. Thankfully, we are hanging on to another similar day for Sunday.

Temperatures for Sunday are resting in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Mostly sunny skies take over, but we definitely cannot rule out the chance for a few fluffy cumulus clouds. Winds will remain light as well as dew points, so the only issue remains on just how warm we may get. Depending on how impactful the sunshine is, we may rise past the lower 70's and quickly jump toward the middle 70's. Cloud cover will be returning overnight with chances for rain by the start of the week.

Heat is back soon:

Summer weather returns early next week.

It won't be long before the usual summer heat, humidity, and storms are back. We'll see that transition right away next week.

Monday warms into the low 70's with a chance for scattered showers. The heat builds in after that. Tuesday returns to the middle 80's with higher humidity. We'll stay in the middle to low 80's until Friday, when the weather cools off slightly.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday, and heavy rain may be possible as well. The weather looks to remain quiet after that, so we might not see a ton of rain next week, or at least have time in between to dry out again.