Alpine Academy hosts a product donation drive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local academy is working to collect items for those in need.

For the last month, Alpine Academy has hosted a donation drive where people could drop off the products.

All of the donations will be dropped off to organizations through out Rockford on Monday.

The group says now is the time to help others as much as possible.

"Throughout this whole pandemic we have been looking for great ways to reach out and help as many people as we can," said Scott Dabson.

The academy is continuing the drive through out the summer.