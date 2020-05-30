70 new cases of coronavirus reported in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting dozens of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Health officials say the county now has 70 new cases of the virus, bringing its total of positive cases to 2,196. The county has had 18,243 negative coronavirus test results.

The county did not report any new deaths on Saturday which leaves the death toll at 59. Around 66% of those deaths come from congregate settings.

Staff also announced 19 new people have recovered from the disease, meaning 706 residents overall have recovered.

Below you can see a chart of the age range of cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in Winnebago County.