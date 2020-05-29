1 new COVID-19 death in Winnebago County, 64 more positive cases

WINNEBAGO CO (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 64 more positive cases of the virus and one new death on Friday.

So far, 59 people have died from the coronavirus in the county. More than 60% of those deaths were in congregate settings.

Boone and Whiteside Counties each reported one additional death.

While Winnebago County has now had 2,126 positive cases of COVID-19, 687 of those cases have recovered.

Winnebago County has tested more than 20,000 people since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,622 new cases and 86 additional deaths.