West Rock Wake Park slowly opens for the 2020 season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For water sports, athletes spend all winter and spring waiting and preparing to get back on the water. COVID-19 extended that wait even longer, until now.

West Rock Wake Park opens for business for the first time in 2020, but not as usual. Riders have to reserve a two-hour time slot with six people being able to ride at one time.

"That way we know everybody that is coming. They've signed a wavier. They've understood the exposure risk and it's easier to know so we don't get bombarded with a group larger than 10," said West Rock Wake Park Owner and Operator Daniel Jarrett.

The owner says the park is opened at limited capacity and only on weekends. He hopes to do more this summer.

"The challenge for us is gong to be rental equipment. So once we introduce rental equipment that's when we can have first timers out. We can do our camps and we are just looking into different fabric cleaners and what we can spray," said Jarrett.

It's a different story for Shane Theiss at Shorewood Park, otherwise known as the home of the Ski Broncs.

"COVID-19 has left a hole. The people who have been coming to our shows, whether they have been coming for a year or for 20 or 30 years, they expect memorial day for us to be there," said Ski Broncs Board Member Shane Theiss.

The stands sit empty as the team postpones the show season. With that, donations are running dry.

"For us to do a show 34 times a year plus a couple of tournaments and stuff, it's a $100,000 a year easy. It's $20,000 just for us to be in existence," said Theiss.

But the Ski Broncs has tricks up its sleeve.

"One way or another we are going to get a show going. Whether it's live or on video. It's going to happen at some point," said Theiss.

Hoping to navigate through uncharted waters. The Ski Broncs says it will have its first on the water practice next week and hopes to get creative in a safe way for a virtual show in the future.