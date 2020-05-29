U.S. to cut off funding for the World Health Organzation

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Trump announced the U.S. would no longer fund the World Health Organzation (WHO) in a press conference today.

The U.S. wants an 'open and constructive relationship' with the Chinese government, but the U.S. must first defend its national interests, Trump said.

Trump announced the U.S. would cut off funding and end its relationship with the WHO.

Because China "has total control" over the WHO, Trump alleged, the U.S. must end its relationship with the WHO.

Chinese officials ignoring their reporting obligations to WHO and pressured the WHO to hide the virus, Trump said.

The U.S. provided the highest amount of funding to the WHO in 2018-2019, according to a WHO financial report released earlier this year.

China provided just over $100 million, according to the same report.

Those funds will now go to other worldwide public health needs, Trump said.