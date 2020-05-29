Trump threatens to send National Guard to Minneapolis, calls rioters ‘thugs’

MINNEAPOLIS (WREX) — President Trump took to Twitter late Thursday night to weigh in on the violent protests in Minneapolis.



The violent protests have come after the death of George Floyd, who was in police custody when he died.



By late Thursday night, protesters had gained access to a police precinct and set it on fire. This is of note, considering that is where the four officers involved in the arrest that led to Floyd's death were headquartered.



After the precinct was set on fire, President Trump announced on Twitter if Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey doesn't "get his act together," the president will send the National Guard to Minneapolis to "get the job done right..."



President Trump also said of the protests: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen."



Here's the president's full thread of tweets:

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020