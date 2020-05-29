The Latest: Protesters gather at officer’s Florida home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A group of about 10 protesters have gathered near a Florida town home that belongs to a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck.

The protesters gathered Friday after social media postings that listed the address of Derek Chauvin in the community of address Windermere outside Orlando.

They’re carrying sings that say, “He said I can’t breathe. Justice for George,” and “We see you, we hear you … we love you! #Justice for George.” The handcuffed black man pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest recorded on vide by bystanders.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted from its official account that Chauvin is not at the residence and is not expected there. The office says it’s confirmed he has no plans to be in the area.

—-

10 a.m.

Nine people were arrested after rocks were thrown at businesses, vehicles and officers during a Southern California protest stemming from the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody.

The violence erupted Thursday night in Fontana as about 100 people moved up and down a thoroughfare and blocked traffic. Police say an unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was ordered to disperse but some persisted.

Elsewhere in the region, demonstrators gathered outside Los Angeles police headquarters but there was no repeat of Wednesday evening’s action in which protesters blocked freeway traffic and attacked two Highway Patrol cruisers.

Fontana is an inland city about 50 miles (80) kilometers east of Los Angeles.

___

7 a.m.

Thick smoke is hovering over Minneapolis after cheering protesters torched a police station that officers abandoned.

The fire came during a third night of violent protests flared over the death of George Floyd. The handcuffed black man pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The focus of many of the protests has been the 3rd Precinct station. A spokesman says police abandoned it late Thursday to protect employees.

Livestream video shows protesters entering the building, where intentionally set fires activated smoke alarms and sprinklers.