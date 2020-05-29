Salvation Army stores set to reopen

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Salvation Army is reopening its doors in the stateline.



According to a press release sent out Friday morning, the organization is reopening its Family Stores in the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin region.



Stores will be open starting Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m.



This includes stores in Rockford, Loves Park, Cherry Valley, Belvidere, DeKalb, Peru, Beloit and Janesville.



The Salvation Army is making the decision to open up as restrictions are loosening on both the state and local levels.



Leaders with the charitable group says all of its employees will be provided PPE such as masks and will be required to wear them while at work.



However, shoppers will not be required to wear masks though it is highly encouraged.



Other safety measures at stores include hand sanitizer by the doors (or registers), wiping down carts after each use, clear sneeze guards at each register, and closing our fittings rooms.



This also means bigger donations can be accepted again as there will be a donation attendant on duty during store hours.



The Salvation Army says every item donated will be quarantined for at least 72 hours to help stop the spread of COVID-19.



For the initial opening phase, store will be working under limited hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.