Salons are now open, but scheduling an appointment might be difficult

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Are you tired of the bed head look? Look no further, you are now allowed to get that fresh cut -- but you better act fast.

Salons around the state reopened their doors on Friday after months of being closed.

As they are excited to see customers, they are also finding themselves busier than ever.

"I got here at 7:30 am and the phone has been ringing non stop," said Gary Wilson, hairdresser at Captain's Hair Studio.

Some salons are even booked five weeks out. This is something Kayla Syracuse, owner of Studio K, said is "bittersweet." The studio's normal days of operation are Tuesday-Saturday. Now, it is utilizing the days off and accepting customers every day of the week.

Before reopening, salons are faced with major changes, challenges, and thoughts about cleanliness. All while keeping safety measures at the top of their priority.

"When they arrive we are having them do a temperature check," Syracuse said. "We will do a brief questionnaire to make sure we have covered all of the bases."

Reopening also comes with a few obstacles. Obstacles that a "different" kind of salon encountered when they opened their doors at the beginning of the month.

Barking Lot Grooming Salon received the go ahead to open at the beginning of May.

While they were closed, they found that their services remained. Now back in the office, they are trying to accommodate the best that they can.

"We have been working around the clock but really trying to stay safe" said groomer, Rachel Bloom Lancaster.

As other businesses begin to reopen, owners of the Barking Lot have a message for the community, "Everybody's gotta change different ways and just be patient and calm and everybody will all get through this together."

Businesses want to remind their customers of the protocol. Before coming in remember to maintain social distancing, do not forget to wear a mask, and stay home if you are not feeling well.