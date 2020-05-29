Rockford public transportation to resume on Monday
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Mass Transit District will resume regular weeknight service on Monday.
“We recognize the critical importance of ensuring our riders and community have access to businesses and other services that are reopening," RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe said.
At the end of April, the District reduced its daytime services and suspended its weeknight routes to implement social distancing.
Social distancing required more staff than available due to COVID-19 restrictions, the District said.
All other services continue to operate on the current COVID-19 reduction schedule until further notice.
RMTD wants to remind riders of the following:
- Wearing a mask or facial covering will continue to be a requirement to use RMTD services until further notice.
- To help ensure social distancing on buses, a limit of 10 riders per bus will remain in effect.
- Additional service and shuttle buses will continue to operate on high ridership routes to maintain convenient access.
- Rear door only boarding will continue on the fixed route system. Riders should notify the operator if any assistance is needed to board the bus.
- Fares on fixed route and para-transit service will continue to be waived until further notice.
- To help ensure social distancing on buses, riders should only sit in seats designated for use.
- Sanitation of our vehicles will continue to be a priority and the District will continue to maintain its aggressive vehicle and building sanitation measures.