Rockford public transportation to resume on Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Mass Transit District will resume regular weeknight service on Monday.

“We recognize the critical importance of ensuring our riders and community have access to businesses and other services that are reopening," RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe said.

At the end of April, the District reduced its daytime services and suspended its weeknight routes to implement social distancing.

Social distancing required more staff than available due to COVID-19 restrictions, the District said.

All other services continue to operate on the current COVID-19 reduction schedule until further notice.

RMTD wants to remind riders of the following: