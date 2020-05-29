River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Saturday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Saturday morning.
* At 7:45 AM Friday the stage was 12.4 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent activity, The current rise is due to runoff from the
rain yesterday.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
* Impact, At 12.5 feet, Water affects some summer cottages along the
river.
&&