Minneapolis, St. Paul mayors implement curfew following days of unrest

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA (WREX/KARE) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said he has declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew following days of unrest after the death of George Floyd.

The mayor's announcement comes minutes after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced he will implement a curfew for the weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday as well.

Only members of the media and people traveling to and from work will be permitted to be out during the hours of 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. during the weekend.

St. Paul Police said they received more than 1,000 911 calls, made 7 arrests and 0 injuries were reported.

A video of a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed surfaced on Memorial Day. Floyd later died at the hospital.

On Friday afternoon, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was identified in the criminal complaint as the officer with his knee on Floyd's neck.