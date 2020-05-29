Mercyhealth to close some urgent care clinics, changing hours

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mercyhealth says it will close some urgent care clinics and adjust hours at others as the health system "shifts to telehealth services."



Mercyhealth made the announcement on Friday morning. It says it will close the locations on Landmark Drive in Winnebago and the location inside the Rockton hospital campus.



The health system says it's also adjusting hours at the Prairie Rose Drive clinic in Roscoe. Extended hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.



The health system says all staff will relocate to other Mercyhealth locations to accommodate patient demand.



The announcement comes on the brink of furloughs and layoffs within the health system. The health system also announced earlier this spring that they would no longer be accepting most Medicaid patients by this summer unless an agreement can come from the state about funding.