Last weekend of May provides early May temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline picked up a decent helping of rain as a cold front moved through late Thursday. That cold front is going to drop temperatures and humidity for the weekend, but it also brings a return to sunshine and dry weather.

Rockford received just over a quarter of an inch of rain Thursday afternoon and evening.

Clearing out:

Skies have cleared quickly this Friday morning as rain continues to push out of northern Illinois. Some areas picked up in excess of an inch of rain, but Rockford officially received only a quarter of an inch during Thursday's rainy afternoon and evening.

Early Friday morning sunshine in Downtown Rockford. A few more clouds are likely by the afternoon.

The cold front ushering in a cooler start to the day is going to set the region up for a unseasonably cool afternoon. Temperatures fell to near 60° across the Stateline, nearly 10° cooler than Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures are going to slowly climb to near 70 by later in the afternoon, between 5° and 10° below average.

Friday night is going to be a comfortable evening, with low humidity and temperatures near 50. After the last few days of constant heat and humidity, give the air conditioning a break. Open the windows and wake up Saturday morning to the sound of birds chirping!

Temperatures drop into the upper 40s Friday night into Saturday. We'll likely see another round of upper 40s Saturday night into Sunday.

Weekend cool down:

A weekend of sunshine and cooler temperatures are ahead. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are going to feel more like the first weekend in May and not the last.

Temperatures this weekend are going to be more typical of early May.

Highs climb into the lower 70s alongside lower humidity. While it may be too cool for pool time, it's doubtful anyone is going to complain about being able to give the A/C a break.

Warmer weather to return:

The week is forecast to start on a cooler note, with highs just a handful of degrees below average. However, a pattern flip is in the forecast by the middle of the week. Heat and humidity begin to build with highs in the lower to middle 80s by Wednesday.