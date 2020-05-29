Illinois governor announces end of Stay at Home order, introduces Community Recovery order

CHICAGO (WGEM) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the end of the Stay at Home executive order on Friday, and introduced a new "Community Recovery" order.

The governor said the Community Recovery order reflects the changes in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.

The new order will limit groups to no more than 10 people and require facial coverings in public.

The governor also announced the extension of the rent moratorium during Phase 3.

The governor also announced that he is no longer going to hold daily press briefings on COVID-19. Instead, he'll pass along updates as needed.