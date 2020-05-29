Haney eyes re-election bid on Independent ticket

Frank Haney

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney says he is seriously considering a re-election bid on the independent ticket, after previously saying he would not run for a second term.



Haney, a Republican, was first elected in 2016. Almost immediately, he found himself embattled with his own county board, which has continued for much of his tenure. He says systemic changes with the board would have to be resolved before he would run again.



"I have to evaluate if I want to fight for a job that can drastically change every two weeks based on political vendetta. It shifts the focus on big issues from transformation and reform to political survival and transactional exchanges. That makes progress 10x’s more difficult," Haney said in an email to 13 WREX.



He's referring to action by the county board that in 2019 voted in favor of ordinances that the chairman of executive duties and responsibilities.



The actions have led to bitter arguments, stalemates among the board, and even lawsuits filed by Haney and citizens who accuse the board of denying the will of voters.



"As it stands now, who would want a job that unstable? Nobody who is serious about community transformation or government reform would be. Only people who want to hang around government and get a check," Haney said.



Recently, though, drama surrounding the county board has been somewhat muted as attention and resources shift to the COVID-19 pandemic. Haney has been a part of leading the county's effort to secure PPE for the region, coordinating testing to multiple locations in the city, and calling on the governor to re-open the economy in a way that he says prioritizes public health and the economy.



Along with those things, he's also held regularly scheduled news conferences on Mondays and Thursdays to discuss the county's efforts and his platforms.



By phone with 13 WREX, Haney says he has until the end of the summer to make his decision. Typically, the deadline to file is July. But because of the state's stay-at-home order, the filing deadline for non-establishment parties and independent candidates is now Aug. 7. Under the order, candidates will only need to gather 10 percent of the petition signatures usually required.



Haney says he's discussing a re-election with his family and other community leaders, and will be prepared for a formal announcement soon.



"Advancing the county executive referendum on the November ballot is of great importance. To use a game of Thrones reference, we need to break the wheel. Like other legacy issues at the county, we need to fix the structural problem with how the position was created or else this power grab nonsense will resurface in the future," Haney said.