Friday Fun at Home – Backyard World Cup

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

Soccer leagues around the world are slowly starting to open up again, albeit without fans for the time being. We thought it would be fun to take the soccer action to the backyard with a variety of games and drills. All you need is a ball!